× Milwaukee resident wins $350,000 playing SuperCash!

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee resident matched all six numbers in the Friday, July 6 SuperCash! drawing to win the $350,000 top prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Kwik Trip on Main Street in Menomonee Falls.

Friday’s winning SuperCash! numbers were 04, 05, 09, 25, 26 and 27.

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes. Retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive an incentive of 2% of the winning ticket amount up to $100,000.

HOW TO PLAY

1. Tickets are two plays for $1 and players can choose six different numbers from 1 to 39

2. The top prize is $350,000 and the game is drawn every day

3. There is also a Doubler feature with a 1:7 chance that all prizes will double automatically (excludes top prize)

4. Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. to be included in the daily drawing