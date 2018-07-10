× Police: 2 shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Monday night, July 9 and early Tuesday morning, July 10.

According to police, a 20-year-old woman was walking in the area of 36th and Clarke around 6:43 p.m. when she heard several gunshots. She felt pain and realized that she had been shot.

MFD treated the victim on the scene for a non-life threatening gunshot injury and transported her to a local hospital. MPD continues to search for a suspect in the case.

The second shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. near 35th and Lloyd. Police say a 38-year-old man was confronted by two subjects. During the confrontation, one of the suspects retrieved a gun and shot the victim.

The victim received a non-life threatening gunshot injury. He was treated by the Milwaukee Fire Department to a local hospital.

MPD continues to investigate the shooting and search for a suspect.