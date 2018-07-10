× Police: 4 taken into custody following police pursuit, crash in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Four people were taken into custody late Monday night, July 9 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee.

The pursuit began in the area of 19th and Atkinson around 11:30 p.m. after officers attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving. The driver fled.

The pursuit ended in a single-vehicle crash around 11:36 p.m. on the 35th Street Viaduct.

Four adults were taken into custody. There were no major injuries.