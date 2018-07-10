× Police: Driver, passenger struck by gunfire in Milwaukee, fire station hit by bullets

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigation a shooting that happened Monday night, July 9 near 14th and Locust.

According to polices, around 9:40 p.m. two shooting victims arrived at a local hospital seeking treatment for non-life threatening gunshot injuries. The investigation revealed that both victims, a 28-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, were traveling together in a vehicle when a suspect in another vehicle fired multiple gunshots at the victims.

Both the driver and a passenger in the vehicle were struck by the gunfire as they were driving near 14th and Locust.

Bullets also struck the outer brick wall of the Milwaukee Fire House – Engine 30. The bullets did not penetrate the brick wall and caused minor damage. No firefighters were injured.

After being shot, the victim continued to drive his vehicle West on Locust. At Sherman Boulevard the driver disregarded a red light and collided with another vehicle that was traveling North on Sherman Boulevard. As both vehicles became disabled from the collision, the two shooting victims exited their vehicle and received a ride to a local hospital by a citizen who witnessed the accident.

Both victims are expected to survive their gunshot injuries. MPD continues to investigate the shooting and search for suspects.

Two citizens driving the second vehicle received minor injuries from the accident. They were both transported to a local hospital and treated.