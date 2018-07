× Police: Woman stabbed multiple times near 26th and National, 1 in custody

MILWAUKEE — One person was taken into custody early Tuesday morning, July 10 following a stabbing in Milwaukee.

According to police, officers were called out to the area of 26th and National around 1 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, police found a woman with multiple stab wounds. Her injuries are non-life threatening.

One person was taken into custody.