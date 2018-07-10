‘Quite a process:’ Miller Park transforms to host international soccer match

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee's home for baseball is taking on an entirely different sport, but for one night only! FOX6 News got an inside look at the complicated transformation of Miller Park's baseball field into a soccer pitch on Tuesday, July 10 -- ahead of Wednesday's match.

"We're stringing out the field as we speak right now," said Michael Boettcher, director of grounds.

Two of Mexico's top soccer teams will take the turf Wednesday night, July 11 in an international match -- Club León versus C.F. Pachuca.

Making Miller Park game-ready is not easy.

"It's quite a process when you look at changing a baseball field into a soccer field," said Boettcher.

What's key for baseball won't exactly fly in soccer.

"The mound has to come out. All 6.5 tons of it comes out," said Boettcher.

The grounds crew worked around the clock to prep the field for soccer.

"We've got all of our clay areas removed over the last 24 hours, and then we brought in about five semi-loads of sod to make sure the entire pitch is covered in sod," said Boettcher.

Then came the watering, fertilizing and grooming.

"To try and make sure it's a safe and playable surface is a really big challenge for us," said Boettcher.

This marks the third professional soccer match hosted at Miller Park.

"We like the challenges. I think the biggest thing is just being able to give the City of Milwaukee another sporting event to come out here and watch at Miller Park," said Boettcher.

This time, it's a different ball than what Brewers' fans are accustomed to!

The match kicks off Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. For information on how to get tickets, CLICK HERE.