Recognize him? Police seek suspect after strong armed robbery near 35th and Concordia

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help identifying a suspect in connection with a strong armed robbery that happened early on July 8 near 35th and Concordia.

It happened around 4 a.m.

Police say the suspect, described as a male, black, between the ages of 22 and 27, was last seen wearing gray jogging pants with a black stripe on the sides, and a gray orange and white zip-up sweatshirt with a white stripe down the sleeves.

He was also wearing a pair of black and white shoes.

Anyone with information should call police.