River Falls, Milwaukee residents claim final 2 $100K top prizes in Incredible Crossword scratch game

MILWAUKEE — The final two $100,000 top prizes for the Incredible Crossword scratch game have been claimed, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.

The River Falls resident purchased the Incredible Crossword ticket at Kwik Trip at 1238 North Main Street in River Falls.

The Milwaukee resident purchased the Incredible Crossword ticket at Jay Automotive at 7520 West Stevenson Street in Milwaukee.

Retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive an incentive of 2% of the winning ticket amount up to $100,000.