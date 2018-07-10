River Falls, Milwaukee residents claim final 2 $100K top prizes in Incredible Crossword scratch game
MILWAUKEE — The final two $100,000 top prizes for the Incredible Crossword scratch game have been claimed, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
- The River Falls resident purchased the Incredible Crossword ticket at Kwik Trip at 1238 North Main Street in River Falls.
- The Milwaukee resident purchased the Incredible Crossword ticket at Jay Automotive at 7520 West Stevenson Street in Milwaukee.
Retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive an incentive of 2% of the winning ticket amount up to $100,000.