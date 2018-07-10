‘Said she needed space:’ Parents of girl missing from Glendale fear the worst; desperate for her return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE -- Worry and fear are consuming a Glendale family as they search for a missing 16-year-old girl. Officials say Teenasia Scobey-Polacheck was last seen on Sunday, July 1 when she left her home on a silver and blue bicycle.

Her parents, Anne-Marie and Bill Scobey-Polacheck said Tuesday, July 10 they're praying with friends and church members for her safe return.

"She was upset because we took away her cellphone. She had been communicating with an older man. It was unsafe, so we took it away. She became very upset, got on her bike and left. We had no contact from her for several days," said Bill Scobey-Polacheck, Teenasia's father.

Frantic, they went to police. There have been two leads.

"She went to a family's house in Whitefish Bay. We do not know the family. We did know at the time they dropped her off here at the Boys & Girls Club on Center Street. We just heard from police on Monday that someone on 16th Street believes she spoke with her for a half-an-hour," said Bill Scobey-Polacheck.

Teenasia's parents said she sent an email to them on Thursday, July 5.

"She said she was fine and needed some space, but she did not give us reason to believe everything was OK," said Bill Scobey-Polacheck.

Tuesday marked nine days -- and still no Teenasia. Her parents said each day she's gone is agonizing.

"Our hearts are breaking that maybe you are not safe, maybe you are hungry," said Anne-Marie Scobey-Polacheck.

They said thoughts of possible danger consume them.

"We are concerned that any young girl on the streets in any city is at risk for adult men taking advantage of her. Yes we are concerned about that. It's gone way beyond a little bit of space and into dangerous ground and we are very worried abut that," said Anne-Marie Scobey-Polacheck.

Teenasia Scobey-Polacheck is described as a female, black, standing approximately 5’5” tall, weighing 160 pounds, with a dark complexion and short black hair. She was last seen wearing black spandex shorts and a gray tank top.

If you have any information that can help with the investigation, you're urged to call Glendale police at 414-228-1753.