Senator Bernie Sanders to rally with Tammy Baldwin, Randy Bryce in Wisconsin July 14

JANESVILLE — Senator Bernie Sanders will be in Wisconsin this weekend to rally with Senator Tammy Baldwin and Democratic congressional candidate Randy Bryce.

The rally with Senator Baldwin is set for Saturday morning, July 14 at The Lismore hotel in Eau Claire.

Doors open at 8 a.m. This event is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is strongly encouraged.

The rally with Randy Bryce is set for Saturday evening.

Doors open at 4:15 p.m. This event is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is strongly encouraged.

According to the news release, at the rallies in Wisconsin, and others in Minnesota and Pennsylvania this weekend, “Senator Sanders will call on the American people to join the fight to defeat President Trump’s extreme, right-wing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and protect health care and Social Security.”