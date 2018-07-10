‘She was holding her dog; distraught:’ Officials warn of close encounters with coyotes, raising their young

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- Experts say aggressive coyotes could pose a risk to your pets and children. A Wauwatosa woman had a close encounter, and the animals weren't coming after her, but instead, someone else she came across at the park. She said she wants others to know the animals are out there.

Along the paths at Wauwatosa's County Grounds Park, it's not uncommon to see Shelly Long on a hike with her son Owen.

"I've been coming here for seven years. I have friends who have been coming for double that," said Long.

Recently -- there was a scare.

"We were right down that trail, but further down in the woods when the screaming started," said Long.

Another dog owner was in trouble as coyotes moved in.

"She was holding her small dog in her hands. She was very distraught. She picked her dog up and they kept coming, so I guess they didn't retreat until we showed up. We just kind of got the heck out of here," said Long.

That kind of interaction has Wauwatosa police issuing a warning that coyote encounters are more frequent this time of year as the animals raise their young. Wildlife experts say it's not uncommon for coyote parents to work to escort you out of their territory as young animals explore their home turf.

Wildlife officials in Milwaukee County are following coyote activity closely. A website shows dozens of posts from those who have seen the animals roaming around. Long documented her experience there. County officials say reports like that help them identify problem dens.

"We don't spend nearly as much time in the woods as we used to and definitely not in the area where we saw them," said Long.

Long said she'll continue to be cautious, though she said she's not so worried about her dog, who seemed unfazed by the coyote encounter.

"She's still learning though. She's still a pup. Give her some time," said Long.

If you see a coyote, experts say you should make a lot of noise. Your best weapon of defense might be a stick, which can spook the coyotes.

Wildlife experts say these types of encounters should decrease over the next few weeks as coyotes leave their dens.

See a coyote? Milwaukee County officials want to hear from you. CLICK HERE to document your experience.