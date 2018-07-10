“Sweet Jesus” doughnut: Vote for Jesús Aguilar at Holey Moley Coffee + Doughnuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- Time is running out for fans to vote to send Jesús Aguilar to the All-Star game. But the Brewers are sweetening the deal. Kasey Chronis spent the morning at Holey Moley Doughnuts with the details.

The first place Brewers are calling on "all believers" to help send Jesús Aguilar to the All-Star game.

Despite having some of the best stats in the National League, Aguilar did not make the initial All-Star list. Aguilar was named one of five candidates for the "Camping World All-Star Final Vote" -- a four-day voting frenzy -- with five candidates vying for the final spot on the team.

The Brewers will sweeten the offer by opening several polling stations over the next couple of days. In fact, on Tuesday, July 10, you can vote for Aguilar at Holey Moley Coffee + Doughnuts in the Mayfair Collection on Burleigh in Wauwatosa from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

The first 500 fans will receive a "Sweet Jesus" doughnut on the Brewers' version of "Fat Tuesday." Brewers officials will also give away T-shirts, bobbleheads and other items.

You can help send Aguilar to his first career All-Star Game by voting online HERE.

There is no limit on the number of times that fans can vote before polling ends on Wednesday, July 11 at 3 p.m.