US Coast Guard searching for plane with 11 on board in Alaska

ALASKA — The US Coast Guard said it is responding to reports that a plane with 11 people aboard crashed in Alaska.

The Coast Guard said on Twitter that the 11 people were reported to be alive but have injuries. Two Coast Guard helicopter crews are searching an area 39 miles south-southwest of Ketchikan, near Hetta Inlet, 2,000 feet in elevation on Mount Jumbo.

#Update – It was reported that 11 people from the plane crash are alive, but have injuries. Extent of their injuries is unknown. The 2 #USCG Air Station Sitka helicopter crews continue to search and 6 Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad helicopters with EMS are standing by to assist — USCGAlaska (@USCGAlaska) July 10, 2018

The weather on scene is 1/4 mile visibility, the Coast Guard said.