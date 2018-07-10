× ‘We believe in Jesús:’ Brewers officials say Aguilar leads NL in voting for ‘Camping World All-Star Final Vote’

MILWAUKEE — On Tuesday, July 10, the second to last day to vote, Milwaukee Brewers’ officials said Jesús Aguilar is leading the National League in voting for the “Camping World All-Star Final Vote.”

You can vote as many times as you want until Wednesday, July 11 at 3 p.m. CLICK HERE to vote!

It would be Aguilar’s first All-Star appearance.

To entice fans to keep voting, Aguilar himself has something in the works for Wednesday morning, Brewers’ officials said — so stay tuned for a special announcement!

On Tuesday morning, Brewers’ fans voted for Aguilar at Holey Moley Coffee + Doughnuts in the Mayfair Collection, where there was a “Sweet Jesús” doughnut giveaway, and Brewers’ officials set up a polling station. The same thing happened at Anodyne Coffee in Walker’s Point Monday morning, where there were giveaways and a polling station set up.

Despite not being on the initial ballot, Brewers’ officials said in a news release Aguilar has made himself known by smashing 23 homers, 14 doubles and collecting 64 RBI in 80 games. He entered the day leading the National League in SLG (.658), RBI (64), HR (23) and OPS (1.016) since April 19.

The players and uniformed staff adopted the “We Believe in Jesús” tagline in June, and the organization is carrying it forward with the voting campaign.

In 2003 and 2008, Brewers fans “shocked the world” by electing Geoff Jenkins and Corey Hart to the “Final Man” spot, ahead of players from markets as large as New York, San Francisco and Philadelphia.

To help energize the regional market, the Brewers and Twins are in an alliance to co-promote Aguilar in the National League and the Twins Eddie Rosario (translation is “Rosary,” by coincidence) in the American League for this year’s “Final Man” balloting, Brewers’ officials said.

Aguilar will look to join teammates Lorenzo Cain, Josh Hader and Christian Yelich, who were selected Sunday to participate in the midsummer classic.

The 89th Major League All-Star Game presented by Mastercard will be held on Tuesday, July 17 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.