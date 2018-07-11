× 2018-19 schedule released: Milwaukee Admirals kick off season in Texas

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Admirals announced the team’s 2018-19 schedule on Wednesday, July 11.

The Admirals will kick off their 2018-19 schedule on Saturday, October 6 against the Texas Stars in Austin. The team will begin the home portion of their slate one week later by hosting the Hershey Bears at 6 pm at Panther Arena, their third season at the historic facility.

The Admirals will play a 76-game unbalanced schedule that will conclude just over six months after it starts with a road game in Rockford on Sunday, April 14.

Highlighting the home portion of the schedule for the Ads this season are 13 Saturday games, including three afternoon contests, and 11 Friday night affairs for a total of 24 of 38 home games on weekends. The remaining 14 games are split evenly between Tuesday and Wednesday nights, with no home games on Sundays, Mondays, or Thursdays.

CLICK HERE to get your 2018-19 Admirals schedule

Milwaukee schedule is evenly distributed this season with all months from October through March having 11, 12 or 13 contests. The team’s longest home stand of the campaign will be nine games from January 22 through February 12, which is immediately followed by their longest road trip, a seven-game swing from February 17 through March 3.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. on all Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday home games, while nine of the 13 Saturday games will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday games on January 26 and February 9 will be at 1 p.m., December 22 will start at 3 p.m. and March 9 will kick off at 7 p.m.

While individual tickets will go on sale in September, season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale and start for as little as $135. For more information on season tickets fans should call the Admirals office at 414-227-0550 or log on to milwaukeeadmirals.com.