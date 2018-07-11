A look at Chocolate Falls, Stanford Art Glass Studio and The Menomonee Falls Farmers Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENOMONEE FALLS -- Brian is highlighting Chocolate Falls, Stanford Art Glass Studio and The Menomonee Falls Farmers Market for Walkable Wednesday. They're all located on Main Street and within walking distance of one another.

About Chocolate Falls (website)

Chocolate Falls is our Sweet Shop in the Historic Village of Menomonee Falls. A destination to enjoy Sweet Treats that are handmade with LOVE.So stop in and try some Sweet Treats from the Chocolate Falls Sweet Shop. We also carry Cedar Crest Ice Cream. Adding NEW items regularly!

About The Menomonee Falls Farmers Market (website)

NEW LOCATION FOR 2018!

Due to planned road construction on Main Street west of Appleton Avenue, the Farmers Market will move to Mill Street Parking Lot on Mill Street behind AJ O’Brady’s Irish Pub. Menomonee Falls Downtown is delighted to host a Farmers’ Market which will offer Produce, garden plants, honey, eggs, flowers, smoothies, meats, dairy, yard art, essential oils, and much much more!

