MILWAUKEE — The Salvation Army on Wednesday, July 11 handed out a summertime favorite to kids.

The children received free hot dogs from the Salvation Army’s “Mobile Kitchen.”

The event was part of the Salvation Army’s “Feed the Kids” summer meals program.

So far this summer, more than 4,700 meals have been provided for kids in need. Traditionally, lunches are served from a large passenger van and include a sandwich, fruit, snack and milk.

The program runs through Aug. 24.

PHOTO GALLERY