‘Big,’ starring Tom Hanks turns 30, and you can see it on the big screen at Marcus Theatres

MILWAUKEE — “Big,” the iconic Tom Hanks movie about a 13-year-old boy who is transformed into a 35-year-old man by a carnival wishing machine is 30 years old — and you can see it on the big screen in celebration of the 30th anniversary.

“Big” was released on June 3, 1988.

In the movie, Josh Baskin, played by Tom Hanks, becomes a successful executive by turning his juvenile intellect to toy design.

You can see the film at Marcus Theatres in the Milwaukee area on Sunday, July 15, Monday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 18.

