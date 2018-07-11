Croatia reaches World Cup for 1st time, beats England 2-1

2018 FIFA World Cup Fan Guide ⚽
Posted 3:50 pm, July 11, 2018

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 11: Croatia players celebrate following their sides victory in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Semi Final match between England and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 11, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

MOSCOW — Croatia is going to its first World Cup final.

Mario Mandzukic scored in the 109th minute to give the Croats a 2-1 victory over England on Wednesday.

Croatia will face France on Sunday in the World Cup final.

About 10 minutes before Mandzukic scored, defender Sime Vrsaljko headed a shot on target off the goal line to keep the score tied.

Kieran Trippier had given England the lead by scoring from a free kick in the fifth minute. But Ivan Perisic equalized in the 68th after getting his foot to ball before England defender Kyle Walker could head it away.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – JULY 11: Jamie Vardy and Dele Alli of England look dejected following their sides defeat in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Semi Final match between England and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 11, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

England had been trying to reach its first World Cup final since winning its only title in 1966.