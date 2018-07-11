Dive back in time: Lake Michigan Classic Dive Rally will get underway this weekend

MILWAUKEE -- Take a dive back in time! Kasey Chronis spent the morning on the lakefront where the first ever "Lake Michigan Classic Dive Rally" will get underway this weekend.

About Lake Michigan Classic Dive Rally (website)

The Lake Michigan Classic Diving Organization (LMCDO) will host Wisconsin’s first Classic Diving Event on Milwaukee’s lakefront. Portions of this three-day dive event will be open to the general public, with the opportunity to wear and dive into Lake Michigan with vintage-designed diving equipment under close supervision of National Association of Underwater Instructors (NAUI) certified diving instructors. While the overall event is free to attend, there is a $50 cost for anyone interested in the vintage dive experience.