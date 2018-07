× Firefighters battle fully-engulfed garage fire near 24th and Juneau

MILWAUKEE — A garage was deemed a total loss after a fire Wednesday, July 11 near 24th and Juneau.

It happened around 3:45 p.m.

Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department said the garage was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived on scene.

No one was hurt. We’re told it’s not believed there was anything of value inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.