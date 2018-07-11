× Jesús Aguilar named to National League All-Star team, Home Run Derby: ‘Support has been incredible’

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers‘ first baseman Jesús Aguilar has been named to the National League All-Star team. But that is not all! The team leader of home runs has also been named as one of the participants in this year’s Home Run Derby.

Despite having some of the best stats in the National League, Aguilar did not make the initial All-Star list. Aguilar was named one of five candidates for the “Camping World All-Star Final Vote” — a four-day voting frenzy — with five candidates vying for the final spot on the team.

Brewers fans came through in a big way — casting thousands of votes. Of course, the Milwaukee Brewers offered up some incentives for fans to take the time to vote. They gave away free donuts, ice cream and more.

According to a news release from the Brewers, Aguilar received 20.2 million votes — the second-highest total ever in a final vote, behind Justin Turner of the Dodgers.

Brewers’ officials said “thanks to your efforts, Jesús “climbed to an early lead in (Camping World All-Star Final Vote) balloting and never looked back.”

“I want to give my sincerest thank you to every single fan that helped me become an All-Star. The support I received has been incredible. I feel like a winner, and I would not have been able to do it without my teammates, the front office and most importantly the fans. Thank you again,” said Aguilar in the release.

This is the third time that the Brewers have won the Final Vote. In 2003 and 2008, Brewers fans “shocked the world” by electing Geoff Jenkins and Corey Hart to the “Final Man” spot, ahead of players from markets as large as New York, San Francisco and Philadelphia.

Aguilar will join teammates Lorenzo Cain, Josh Hader and Christian Yelich, who were selected Sunday, July 8 to participate in the Midsummer Classic. This marks the sixth time in team history that the Brewers have had four players represented at an All-Star Game, a franchise record (also, 1980, 1982, 1983, 2007 and 2014).

The 89th Major League All-Star Game presented by Mastercard will be held on Tuesday, July 17 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.