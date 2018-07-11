2018 FIFA World Cup Fan Guide ⚽
Where to watch FOX6 News, Real Milwaukee during World Cup Soccer ⚽

Man charged with attacking minion on Florida boardwalk

Posted 6:18 pm, July 11, 2018, by

PACOIMA, CA - MAY 31: The Minions attend Universal Studios Hollywood 23rd Annual 'Christmas In Spring' Charity Event at M.E.N.D Transitional Living Center on May 31, 2014 in Pacoima, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man has been charged with attacking a person dressed as a minion cartoon character along a popular Florida boardwalk.

Police say Jamie Roehm was costumed as a yellow, cylindrical minion and working outside Jungle George’s on Daytona Beach’s boardwalk Sunday evening when a man started messing with him. According to the police report, Roehm says the man slammed him onto the pavement and kicked him when he tried to get back up.

Police said witnesses cheered 25-year-old Ryan Nihart on during the alleged attack. The store owner and others helped detain Nihart until police arrived. He was charged with battery and criminal mischief.

The Palm Beach Post reports Roehm declined medical treatment, saying he was mostly bruised. The store owner told police the $300 minion suit was destroyed.