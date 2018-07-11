× Man charged with attacking minion on Florida boardwalk

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man has been charged with attacking a person dressed as a minion cartoon character along a popular Florida boardwalk.

Police say Jamie Roehm was costumed as a yellow, cylindrical minion and working outside Jungle George’s on Daytona Beach’s boardwalk Sunday evening when a man started messing with him. According to the police report, Roehm says the man slammed him onto the pavement and kicked him when he tried to get back up.

Police said witnesses cheered 25-year-old Ryan Nihart on during the alleged attack. The store owner and others helped detain Nihart until police arrived. He was charged with battery and criminal mischief.

The Palm Beach Post reports Roehm declined medical treatment, saying he was mostly bruised. The store owner told police the $300 minion suit was destroyed.