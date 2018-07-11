Mayor Barrett says he’s appointing Jeanette Kowalik as health commissioner
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has revealed his selection for health commissioner.
In a letter to the Milwaukee Common Council, Mayor Barrett said he’s appointing Jeanette Kowalik.
His appointment needs to be approved by the council. Kowalik would replace Bevan Baker, who left the Milwaukee Health Department over problems with the city’s lead abatement program.
Patricia McManus has served as interim commissioner since Baker stepped down, and said last week she wishes to remain on the job for the time being.
Below is Mayor Barrett’s statement on his appointment:
“I’ve submitted my nomination for Dr. Jeanette Kowalik to serve as commissioner of the Milwaukee Health Department. Jeanette’s extensive resume exemplifies that she is qualified and very passionate about serving families. She has strong roots in Milwaukee and she has taken on a community oriented approach to public health in her past positions. All of these qualities will be vital to her role as commissioner. I have confidence that Dr. Jeanette Kowalik can move the health department forward and tend to the health needs of our families and city.”