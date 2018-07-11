× Mayor Barrett says he’s appointing Jeanette Kowalik as health commissioner

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has revealed his selection for health commissioner.

In a letter to the Milwaukee Common Council, Mayor Barrett said he’s appointing Jeanette Kowalik.

His appointment needs to be approved by the council. Kowalik would replace Bevan Baker, who left the Milwaukee Health Department over problems with the city’s lead abatement program.

Patricia McManus has served as interim commissioner since Baker stepped down, and said last week she wishes to remain on the job for the time being.

Below is Mayor Barrett’s statement on his appointment: