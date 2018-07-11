2018 FIFA World Cup Fan Guide ⚽
MCTS officials look into developing bus route from Milwaukee to Foxconn

Posted 4:27 pm, July 11, 2018, by , Updated at 04:54PM, July 11, 2018

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee County Transit System are looking into developing a bus route from Milwaukee to the Foxconn facility in Racine County.

Milwaukee County Board Chairman Theo Lipscomb submitted a proposal Wednesday, July 11 to direct several county agencies to begin discussions with Racine County, the state and Foxconn.

A past analysis of the potential route found more than 1,300 workers could use it on a daily basis.

Construction of the Foxconn facility began in June, and it is scheduled to open in 2020.