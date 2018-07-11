× Milwaukee man suffers life-threatening injuries in crash involving dump truck in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY — A Milwaukee man suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on WIS 175 southbound at WIS 28 near Theresa in Dodge County on Wednesday morning, July 11.

It happened around 7:30 a.m.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, Flight for Life was called to the scene of the crash involving a “straight truck” and a dump truck.

The Milwaukee man, 29, was driving the straight truck westbound on WIS 28, and he stopped at the stop sign before State Patrol officials say he pulled out, striking the dump truck, which was headed southbound on WIS 175.

The State Patrol said the Milwaukee man was not wearing a seat belt.

A 41-year-old man from Steuben, Wis. was driving the dump truck. He was not hurt.