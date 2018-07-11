National Weather Service: Smoke plume from Sun Prairie explosion captured on radar

SULLIVAN — The National Weather Service posted to Facebook on Wednesday, July 11 that their radar set-up showed a lake breeze interacting with the smoke plume from the natural gas explosion in Sun Prairie.

A firefighter was killed and at least a dozen others were injured when a natural gas explosion leveled at least two buildings in Sun Prairie on Tuesday evening, July 10.

We Energies spokeswoman Amy Jahns said workers for a private contractor punctured a 4-inch gas main, causing a leak that resulted in the explosion that rained debris around the downtown area and ignited vehicles parked in the area.

Authorities evacuated a half-mile radius around the center of the explosion. The Barr House and Glass Nickel Pizza exploded after the gas ignited, police said.