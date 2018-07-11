Norfolk police get ‘Uptown Funk-y’ as part of lip sync challenge

NORFOLK, VA — A lip sync battle is on between two police departments!

The Norfolk Police Department was challenged by the Corinth Police Department, Texas and Norfolk gladly accepted.

As you can see, they all had a great time filming the video, which they like to point out was done in one take.

Norfolk police are now challenging Seattle Police Department, Norfolk Constabulary, Virginia Beach Police Department, and St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (OFFICIAL)

Let’s see where this goes!