‘Tried to resuscitate him:’ Man dies after fight in Kosciuszko Park, his ‘trach tube’ became dislodged

MILWAUKEE -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man died in Kosciuszko Park on Tuesday evening, July 10. Police say it all started with a fight.

"It shocked me. It really did. It shocked me so much," said Tiffany Harris, victim's sister.

Harris said she and others were getting lunch provided by Milwaukee Center for Independence.

"He was here, having a good time. Next thing I know, I'm hearing on the news that a fight broke out and they found a body in the park," said Harris.

Family members have identified the victim as Mark Solorio.

Police said the 44-year-old victim got into an altercation shortly before 5 p.m. During the fight, his "permanently installed medical device" was dislodged. That's when James Makurat said someone woke him up after he had been sleeping near a tree.

"I tried to resuscitate him and I couldn't do it. I called 911 and they couldn't resuscitate him when the paramedics came," said Makurat.

The victim died. Harris said he was not a troublemaker. She called her older brother a sweetheart.

"They were hanging out, drinking, having a good ole time like they always do," said Harris.

"He was a good guy. He just... he went off the chain after he had the trach tube," said Makurat.

Chris Stempski grew up in the area, and said the incident is sad, but points to a bigger problem.

"There's an epidemic going on in the park and the county does nothing about it. You know, people drink in the park. They urinate in the park," said Stempski.

Harris said all she knows is her brother is dead, and he missed celebrating her 25th birthday.

"It shocked me that he's gone. Why would they take my brother away from me?" said Harris.

Police said a suspect has been arrested in the case.