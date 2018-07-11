× Police: Woman sustains serious stab wound during fight in Milwaukee, suspect sought

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that happened late Tuesday night, July 10. One person was seriously injured as a result of the incident.

According to police, officers were called out to the area of 30th and Lisbon around 10:50 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

The investigation revealed that a woman, 28, became involved in a fight with a male subject. During the fight, the suspect stabbed the victim. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a very serious stab wound.

The investigation is ongoing and police continue to search for a suspect.