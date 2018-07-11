× Residents evacuated after contractors struck gas line in Fond du Lac, causing leak

FOND DU LAC — Several residents were evacuated Wednesday morning, July 11 after a natural gas leak in Fond du Lac.

It happened shortly before 10 a.m. near 7th and Star.

Fond du Lac fire crews met with contractors who were replacing a house service when they hit the existing line — causing the leak.

@AlliantEnergyWI is on scene. One home evacuated. Subcontractors working hit the line. Gas actively leaking at this time. pic.twitter.com/yr1szcOJ2c — Fond du Lac Fire (@fdlfire) July 11, 2018

Fire crews began a canvass of the immediate area to assess gas concentrations in the atmosphere, nearby structures and within underground confined spaces.

Alliant Energy was dispatched and responded to the scene.

Several residents were evacuated until the leak could be stopped. Gas service was shut off for approximately 30 customers as a result of the leak.

Fond du Lac police assisted crews on scene with traffic and scene management.

43.770519 -88.435944