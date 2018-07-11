Slain man’s wake had things he loved: Celtics, TV, snacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS — After a young New Orleans man was killed, his grieving family chose to remember him doing what he loved: sitting in front of a TV with his beloved Boston Celtics on the screen.

The body of 18-year-old Renard Matthews, who died from a gunshot wound to the head on June 25, was dressed in a Celtics jersey at Sunday wake at the Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home in the Treme neighborhood. WGNO reports his body sitting in a chair, video game controller in hand, surrounded by his favorite snacks, and his beloved Boston Celtics on the television screen.

The 18-year-old Matthews was buried Tuesday.