Sweet and tangy: Fresh summer salad you can make in 4 easy steps

MILWAUKEE -- Fruit season is in full swing! In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica shares a recipe for a fresh summer salad you can make in four easy steps.
Strawberry Watermelon Tomatillo Salad
Courtesy: Pickled Plum https://www.pickledplum.com/watermelon-strawberry-and-tomatillo-salad/
Ingredients:
- 3 cups watermelon, chopped into bite-sized pieces
- 8 strawberries, hulled and chopped into bite-sized pieces
- 1 cup tomatillos, diced
- 1 shallot, finely chopped
- 12 mint leaves, shredded or cut into thin strips
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 ½ tbsp balsamic vinegar
- ½ tsp ground black pepper
- Salt to taste
Directions:
- Put watermelon, strawberries, tomatillo, and shallots in a bowl and gently toss.
- Drizzle olive oil and balsamic vinegar and gently toss once more.
- Sprinkle black pepper and top with mint.
- Season with a little salt and serve immediately.