Sweet and tangy: Fresh summer salad you can make in 4 easy steps

MILWAUKEE -- Fruit season is in full swing! In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica shares a recipe for a fresh summer salad you can make in four easy steps.

Strawberry Watermelon Tomatillo Salad

Courtesy: Pickled Plum https://www.pickledplum.com/watermelon-strawberry-and-tomatillo-salad/

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups watermelon, chopped into bite-sized pieces
  • 8 strawberries, hulled and chopped into bite-sized pieces
  • 1 cup tomatillos, diced
  • 1 shallot, finely chopped
  • 12 mint leaves, shredded or cut into thin strips
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 ½ tbsp balsamic vinegar
  • ½ tsp ground black pepper
  • Salt to taste

Directions:

  1. Put watermelon, strawberries, tomatillo, and shallots in a bowl and gently toss.
  2. Drizzle olive oil and balsamic vinegar and gently toss once more.
  3. Sprinkle black pepper and top with mint.
  4. Season with a little salt and serve immediately.

 