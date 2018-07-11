× US Cellular: Summerfest attendees used nearly 33% more data at this year’s Big Gig

MILWAUKEE — U.S. Cellular revealed on Wednesday, July 11 that its cellular tower at Maier Festival Park made over 19.8 million LTE data connections, and 9.2 terabytes of data were downloaded and uploaded. That is a 32.56 percent increase over last year’s Summerfest usage.

The busiest day for data usage was opening day, Wednesday June 27.

One terabyte is equal to 1,000 gigabytes, the unit by which most wireless customers monitor their data. For context, some typical cellular plans include data allotments of anywhere between 2 and 6 GB up to unlimited.

On a typical day (when no events are happening) the U.S. Cellular site on the Henry Maire Festival Park grounds and handles approximately 35,000 data connections and 12.9 GB of data.