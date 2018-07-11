Residents evacuated after gas line struck at construction site near 17th and St. Clair in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN — Residents were evacuated in Sheboygan on Wednesday morning, July 11 after a construction backhoe struck an underground gas line near 17th and St. Clair.

It happened shortly before 10 a.m.

According to the Sheboygan Fire Department, the two-inch underground gas line was struck by the construction backhoe at a road construction site — and approximately 10 homes were evacuated, or it was determined they were not home.

Wisconsin Public Service officials responded to the scene, and shut off the gas supply to the broken pipe.

The fire department cleared the scene shortly before noon.

No one was hurt.

