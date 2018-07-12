2018 FIFA World Cup Fan Guide ⚽
’12 times since July 8:’ Menomonee Falls police investigate theft of gas involving 2 vehicles

Posted 12:33 pm, July 12, 2018, by , Updated at 01:13PM, July 12, 2018

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police are investigating the theft of gas involving two vehicles. Police say the incidents have happened 12 times since July 8.

The suspect vehicles are described as a black 2006 Pontiac G6 with Wisconsin license plate ADB9297, and a white 2017 Nissan Sentra with Wisconsin license plate 792RVK — which is reported as stolen through Milwaukee PD.

Police say the white Nissan Sentra was involved in a pursuit with police on Thursday, July 12 and fled eastbound on Main Street into Milwaukee.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

 