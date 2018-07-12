× 4 taken to hospitals from scene of crash involving 3 vehicles in Germantown

GERMANTOWN — Four people were hurt in a crash involving three vehicles in Germantown Thursday, July 12.

It happened shortly after 11 a.m.

Police said a semi headed southbound on Division was waiting at the stop sign to turn northbound onto Fond du lac Avenue/Highway 145, and a car with two people inside was stopped at the stop sign northbound on Division. An SUV with two people inside, headed northbound on Fond du Lac Avenue/Highway 145 had the right-of-way as there is no stop sign.

According to police, the car went out into the intersection and was struck by the SUV. The crash pushed the car into the stopped semi — resulting in a fuel leak from the semi.

Firefighters were called out to the scene to deal with the fuel spill, and pump fuel from the gas tank.

All three of the vehicles were towed from the scene.

Four people were taken to hospitals from the scene — the two in the SUV and the two in the car. Police said the two people in the car had to be extricated.

We’re told the injuries suffered are not believed to be life-threatening.