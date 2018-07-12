Bear Communications’ contractor was working on fiber project for Verizon before Sun Prairie explosion

SUN PRAIRIE — A spokesman confirmed for FOX6’s sister station WMTV, a contractor for Bear Communications was working on a fiber project for Verizon Wireless before the explosion that rocked downtown Sun Prairie and took the life of Sun Prairie Fire Captain Cory Barr.

According to WMTV, Bear Communications was working for Verizon on a project to improve its wireless network, according to Verizon spokesman Steve Van Dinter.

Officials said a contractor struck a natural gas line that led to the explosion on Tuesday, July 10.

A spokesperson with Bear Communications confirmed for WMTV their subcontractor was performing work on site before the explosion, but said”there are many questions that remain to be answered as the investigation continues.”

Below are statements from Verizon and Bear Communications, obtained by WMTV:

Verizon statement:

“Tuesday evening’s explosion in Sun Prairie is tragic. Verizon’s employees join the community in mourning the loss of a firefighter’s life, and we pray for the speedy and complete recovery of those harmed. Verizon contracted with Bear Communications for a fiber project for the Madison area, including Sun Prairie, to improve our wireless network. No Verizon employees were present at the job site. Verizon does contract with local providers in various markets to provide fiber backhaul for our networks. While we have not been contacted about the investigation, both we and Bear are prepared to work with law enforcement, public safety and public officials as they investigate this tragic situation.”

Bear Communications statement:

“First and foremost, our condolences and prayers go out to the family of Sun Prairie volunteer fire department Capt. Cory Barr who lost his life in the explosion. Our prayers also go out to those injured in the accident. We share in the community’s shock and sadness over this tragedy. A subcontractor of Bear Communications was performing work on site before the explosion, but there are many questions that remain to be answered as the investigation continues. We are fully cooperating with investigators so they can develop a comprehensive overview of what happened and why. Since this is an ongoing investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment any further.”

Officials said Captain Barr was helping to evacuate residents after a contractor struck a gas main in downtown Sun Prairie on Tuesday evening when the explosion rocked downtown. He died from his injuries.

Barr had been with the department for 15 years. He also worked as a real estate agent and owned the Barr House. Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison said Barr and his fellow firefighters and police evacuated 115 people before the blast. Authorities said five other firefighters, a police officer and five civilians were hurt and transported to a hospital. The firefighters included two who were caught in the blast with Barr. All had been released by Wednesday evening except for one firefighter, who was upgraded from critical to stable condition.

Barr’s wife, Abby Barr, said in a statement that Cory Barr was “the best husband a girl could ask for” and lived his life by the motto “happy wife, happy life.” The couple was raising twin daughters who just turned 3 years old. She said the girls would run up to him screaming “Daddy’s home!” whenever he walked through the door.

“He was so outgoing, goofy, big-hearted, and would give the shirt off his back to anyone,” she said. “To say that our family is devastated and heart-broken is an understatement.”

Hundreds of people lined the streets in Sun Prairie and beyond as a procession of fire trucks escorted the body of a fallen firefighter to a funeral home.

Some people held candles Wednesday night, others held signs to pay their respects to Cory Barr and support his family, which includes his wife Abby and 3-year-old twin girls.

Fire trucks from across the region participated in the procession from the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office in McFarland to the Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home in Sun Prairie.

A private visitation will be held for Barr on on Friday night, July 13 at the Tuschen Newcomer Funeral Home on Columbus Street in Sun Prairie, according to the Wisconsin State Firefighters Memorial. His funeral will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Sun Prairie High School, according to the WSFM.

Firefighters were back at the scene in downtown Sun Prairie about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when a small fire re-ignited at Glass Nickel Pizza.

The blast in downtown Sun Prairie happened after police got a call at 6:30 p.m. that a construction crew working on a downtown street had punctured a WE Energies natural gas line. Police and firefighters arrived to investigate and were evacuating the area when the gas exploded shortly after 7 p.m. The blast ignited four-story high flames that burned long into the night and belched a smoke plume visible for miles.

At least five buildings were damaged, including the Barr House tavern, Glass Nickel Pizza and a steak restaurant, according to a news release on the city’s website.