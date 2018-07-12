Blood donations encouraged as BloodCenter of Wisconsin runs critically low

MILWAUKEE — The BloodCenter of Wisconsin is making an emergency plea for help. In a news release Tuesday, July 10, BCW officials said after the holiday, blood donations are at a critically low level.

For some blood types they have less than a half-day supply.

The BCW especially needs those with blood type O.

“During the summer donations actually go down. Probably ten percent or more, and that’s not sustainable over a month’s period of time,”S aid Jerry Gottschall, BloodCenter of Wisconsin.

The BCW says they need several thousand donors to come in over the next few weeks.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment today at any of BCW’s 10 statewide donor centers or at one of our community blood drives by calling 1-877-BE-A-HERO (1-877-232-4376) or CLICKING HERE.