Gubernatorial debate: Democrats score points, attack Gov. Walker

MILWAUKEE — The eight Democrats running for Wisconsin governor go after Scott Walker and not each other during a debate in Milwaukee on Thursday, July 12.

The eight Democratic candidates take the stage. @Tony4WI, the current front runner, is far left. @ForwardWFlynn, who has gone negative on Evers in recent days, is next to him. pic.twitter.com/oCnxOyx5bs — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) July 12, 2018

The Democrats running for governor brought their zingers — starting with the Foxconn deal.

“The governor doesn’t know what he’s doing. I don’t know what he’s smoking. In China, they’re laughing at us,” said Paul Soglin.

then it was onto the state’s growing prisons budget and the scandal at Lincoln Hills youth prison.

“Governor doesn’t give a crap about the people of Wisconsin, and people in the toughest ZIP codes,” said Mahlon Mitchell.

“I’m the only candidate who will eviscerate Scott Walker,” said Matt Flynn.

Front runner, Tony Evers, twice put himself on an island. He was one of two candidates to say they would not kill the Foxconn deal. And he was the only candidate not to support free tuition for two-year colleges and tech schools.

“Goes back to his answer on free higher education ‘I believe some students should have some skin in the game,'” said Evers.

Two of the candidates, Kelda Roys and Mike McCabe, said they would eliminate taxpayer subsidies for private schooling, one of Walker’s big initiatives.

“Current kids could finish schooling. If they’re in elementary school, fifth grade — would not allow new students to enter voucher schools,” Roys said.

Governor Walker said that he wouldn’t watch the debate — instead, he planned to spend time with his wife.

“I’ll have a nice dinner later tonight,” Walker said.

Tony Evers was the only candidate not to stop by the spin room post-debate. As for the other seven, they all thought they did a great job.