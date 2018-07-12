Experience fun and adventure at Cedar Springs Outdoor Adventure Day Camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLINGER -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Cedar Springs Outdoor Adventure Day Camp. It's located on 38 acres in Slinger. Each year almost 400 kids from southeastern Wisconsin get to experience the fun and adventure of the great outdoors at the camp. The camp is designed for children entering grades k-5 next year.

About Cedar Springs Outdoor Adventure Day Camp (website)

Cedar Springs Outdoor Adventure Day Camp is located on 38 beautiful acres on the property of Cedar Springs Church in Slinger, Wisconsin.. Each year nearly 400 kids from southeastern Wisconsin get to experience a week of fun and adventure in the great outdoors surrounded by all of God's creation and a loving and caring staff!

