Father of six killed in hit-and-run crash in front of his family

NEW YORK — A New York City father of six was killed by a speeding SUV in a hit and run that happened right in front of his family.

Tyquan Wilkerson, 29, was struck around 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to WPIX.

The car — described as a dark-colored cross-over or medium-sized SUV — kept driving, while Wilkerson lay mortally wounded in the road.

Wilkerson was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead hours later.

Wilkerson’s family said they were having a birthday party when a fight broke out. Wilkerson was trying to break up the fight when he walked away to cool off and as he was walking away, the car hit him.

His mother Irene Wilkerson said her son was a “great dad” who fought for his life in his final hours. She said doctors revived him four times when his heart had stopped beating. He is survived by six children - the youngest turns 1 at the end of the month. His family has created a GoFundMe to cover funeral costs.

His mother has a message for the driver who ran down her first-born son and left him for dead.

"Turn yourself in. Do the right thing," she said. "Please, I’m begging you, because he didn’t deserve to die like that."