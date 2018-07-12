× Governor Walker orders flags lowered in honor of Capt. Cory Barr

MILWAUKEE — Governor Scott Walker on Thursday, July 12 ordered flags to half-staff through Saturday, July 14 in honor of Captain Cory Barr of the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department. Capt. Barr died after a natural gas explosion in downtown Sun Prairie on Tuesday, July 10.

Governor Walker also released the following statement recognizing Captain Barr.

“Captain Cory Barr dedicated his life to protecting his community. Cory’s memory and legacy of selflessness and service will live on through his wife, daughters, and the members of his crew. Tonette and I have Cory’s family, his crew, and all those injured and affected by this tragedy in our thoughts and prayers.”

Funeral arrangements have been set for Barr. There will be a private visitation on Friday night, July 13 at the Tuschen Newcomer Funeral Home on Columbus Street in Sun Prairie.

The funeral will be held on Saturday, July 14 at 11 a.m. at Sun Prairie High School on Grove Street in Sun Prairie. The family has welcomed the community to join in remembering Captain Barr at the Sun Prairie High School main entrance (888 Grove Street) between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday.

CLICK HERE to access a GoFundMe.com account set up to support Captain Barr’s family.