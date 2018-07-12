Harley-Davidson Museum celebrates 10-year anniversary

MILWAUKEE — The Harley-Davidson Museum in downtown Milwaukee is celebrating its tenth birthday! The museum opened its doors on Thursday, July 12 back in 2008.
A party kicked off at Bike Night, featuring ten years of museum trivia, live music by The Radio Wranglers, a Milwaukee Fire Department Boat Show, and fireworks.
PHOTO GALLERY
Photo Gallery
The party lasts all weekend on 6th and Canal, with plenty of other activities planned for the birthday weekend.
Harley-Davidson is also prepping for its 115-year anniversary party. It runs over Labor Day weekend, August 29 to September 2.
For more information on the celebrations, CLICK HERE.
Museum admission is $10 from July 12-15.
43.031128 -87.916204