Harley-Davidson Museum celebrates 10-year anniversary

MILWAUKEE — The Harley-Davidson Museum in downtown Milwaukee is celebrating its tenth birthday! The museum opened its doors on Thursday, July 12 back in 2008.

A party kicked off at Bike Night, featuring ten years of museum trivia, live music by The Radio Wranglers, a Milwaukee Fire Department Boat Show, and fireworks.

The party lasts all weekend on 6th and Canal, with plenty of other activities planned for the birthday weekend.

Harley-Davidson is also prepping for its 115-year anniversary party. It runs over Labor Day weekend, August 29 to September 2.

Museum admission is $10 from July 12-15.