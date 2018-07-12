Healthy lifestyle: The challenge your family can take this summer that’s as simple as 1, 2, 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Keeping your family healthy is as simple as counting to three. Katie Horrigan with Children's Hospital of Wisconsin and Mission: Healthy Kids, joins Real Milwaukee with some habits families can adopt this summer.

Mission: Healthy Kids, a partnership of Kohl's Cares® and Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, is offering an opportunity for Wisconsin families to participate in a free, 10-day summer health challenge between July 15 and August 15, 2018. The 2018 Summer Healthy Family Challenge is centered on the 3-2-1-0 Blast Off! model that challenges individuals to make the following healthier choices every day:

3-EAT 3 MEALS A DAY

Hard to do in the summer with everyone on the go. Do not skip meals, especially breakfast. It also slows down how you burn energy and leads to weight gain. In fact, research shows that those kids and teens who eat breakfast daily have healthier weights.

2- LIMIT SCREEN TIME TO 2 HOURS A DAY - OR LESS

You burn almost no energy when you sit in front of a screen! Too much screen time can cause weight gain, poor sleep and weak muscles and bones. Screen time includes: TV, computer, video games, smart phone and tablet. Also hard to stick to in the summer when kids have more free time.

1- GET AT LEAST 1 HOUR OF PHYSICAL ACTIVITY EVERY DAY

Physical activity means moving your body in a way that makes your heart beat faster and uses your muscles. Without regular physical activity, you are more likely to gain extra weight and have weaker hearts, lungs, muscles and bones. Take a walk, go for a bike ride, play in the yard, get active!

0 - HAVE 0 SWEETENED DRINKS (prop - sugary drinks visual display (no labels))

Sugary drinks like soda, juice, lemonade, chocolate milk and sports drinks can cause weight gain, type 2 diabetes risk and tooth decay. Just one of these drinks often has more sugar than you should get in an entire day. Water and white milk are the best choices for everyday drinks.