Kansas water park plans to tear down slide on which boy died

Posted 5:22 pm, July 12, 2018, by , Updated at 05:23PM, July 12, 2018

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas water park plans to tear down a giant water slide on which a 10-year-old boy died in 2016.

The Kansas City Star reports an attorney representing an affiliate of Kansas City, Kansas, park operator Schlitterbahn said Thursday that the 17-story slide called Verruckt would start coming down about a week after Labor Day.

Attorney Melanie Morgan says the work is expected to take about three weeks. The Kansas City park posted a statement on its Facebook page saying it had received court approval to demolish the ride.

Caleb Schwab was decapitated in August 2016 while riding the waterslide. His death led to criminal charges against the company that built the slide and five individuals, including Schlitterbahn’s co-owner.

The 10-year-old son of a Kansas state legislator was killed Sunday when a ride on the world’s tallest water slide turned deadly. Caleb Thomas Schwab was the son of Rep. Scott Schwab and his wife, Michele. Kansas state police are investigating Caleb’s death at the Schlitterbahn water park, which has been closed for the investigation. The boy died while riding the Verruckt.

Schlitterbahn says Caleb’s death was a tragic accident.

