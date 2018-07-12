× Kenosha Co. sheriff: 4 in custody, suspected in numerous vehicle entries throughout county

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has arrested four persons suspected of numerous vehicle entries throughout the county.

Officials say from June 21 through July 5, there were approximately 35 reports of unlocked vehicles being entered with items removed. Most of these thefts took place in the Salem Lakes area.

Officials executed a search warrant on July 5 at a residence on 17th Ave. That resulted in the recovery of some stolen property as well as evidence linking the

suspects to the crimes.

The sheriff’s department investigation resulted in the clearance of 29 individual cases, and the arrest of four individuals — a 47-year-old man, 46-year-old man, 33-year-old man, and a 27-year-old woman. They face charges including theft, receiving stolen property and bail jumping.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reminds all residents to lock the doors to their property.