Menomonee Falls police seek man accused of assaulting juvenile at Goodwill store

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who sexually assaulted a juvenile at a Goodwill store.

Officials say it happened on June 30, around 8:45 p.m.

According to police, the suspect assaulted the girl while she was drinking from a water fountain at the Goodwill store on Water Tower Place.

Prior to having contact with the victim, officials say the suspect followed the girl through the store and was “staring at her intensely.”

The suspect is described as male, white, 30-39 years old, 5’7″-5’9″ tall, 170-175 lbs with brown hair and was wearing glasses.