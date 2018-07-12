× ‘No one was injured:’ Train, semi collide in Hartford, power pole and fire hydrant damaged

HARTFORD — An investigation is underway in Hartford after an accident involving a semi and a train happened Wednesday, July 11.

According to police, officers were called out to the area of Wacker Drive, at the railroad crossing north of Highway 60, around 5:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, police determined that a semi had been southbound on N. Wacker Drive when a westbound train collided with the tail-end of the semi’s trailer. The semi spun around by impact, but remained upright.

A power pole and a fire hydrant were damaged in the incident — causing an interruption in electrical service to some area facilities.

Hartford Utilities, the Hartford Water Department, and the Hartford Fire Department responded to assist with the scene.

Police say, “fortunately, no one was injured in this accident.”

The investigation is ongoing — and through traffic on N. Wacker Drive will be closed for a period of time as the investigation continues.