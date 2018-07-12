× Police: 2 shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents reported Wednesday night, July 11 and Thursday morning, July 12. Two people were injured, one seriously, as a result of the shootings.

According to police, around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 11 a 23-year-old man walked into a local hospital suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim stated that on July 8 at about 10:00 p.m., he was walking in the area of 32nd and Vliet when a suspect approached him, displayed a gun and tried to rob him.

The victim states that during the robbery, the suspect shot him.

At this time, it is unknown why the victim waited to initially report the shooting. The investigation is on-going.

The second shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Thursday, July 12 near 17th and Grant.

Preliminary investigation reveals that a man was engaged in a physical fight with another subject when the subject pulled out a gun and shot the victim. The adult male victim received a serious gunshot injury. He was taken to a local hospital and is being treated.

MPD continues to search for a suspect.